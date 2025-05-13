Center for Scholars & Storytellers

Founder & CEO

Dr. Yalda T. Uhls, founder of the Center for Scholars & Storytellers (CSS) at UCLA, merges over 35 years of experience in entertainment and psychology to improve youth media. A former senior executive in Hollywood, she returned to school to earn a Ph.D. in developmental psychology from UCLA, where she discovered the critical role media plays in adolescent development. In 2019, Dr. Uhls launched CSS to bridge the gap between research and media creation, helping storytellers positively impact kids, teens and young adults. Under her leadership, CSS has consulted for major studios, launched the Youth Media Representation program and produced research featured in The New York Times, Jimmy Kimmel Live and outlets in over 30 countries. She has led workshops and think tanks that have reached thousands of content creators. Dr. Uhls serves on advisory boards including the NAACP Entertainment Advisory Council and Common Sense Media’s LA Advisory Council.