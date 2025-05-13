Savant Senior Living

Chief Marketing Officer

Yvonne Choi serves as chief marketing officer of Savant Senior Living, where she brings over two decades of hospitality and real estate marketing expertise to the senior living sector. Since joining the organization in 2023, she has led a transformational rebrand from Skilled Management to Savant Senior Living, unifying the company’s identity across 13 communities and crafting a powerful brand narrative centered on dignity, quality and affordability. Under Choi’s leadership, Savant has seen significant growth in census and referral partnerships, fueled by data-driven sales strategies, storytelling-based marketing and expanded digital outreach across Los Angeles, Riverside and Orange counties. She has built and coached a high-performing sales team, implemented community engagement initiatives and enhanced Savant’s position in healthcare networks, driving measurable gains in brand visibility and resident admissions. Prior to Savant, Choi held senior marketing roles at Red Lion Hotels, Cachet Hotels and SBE, where she led branding and expansion efforts across global markets.