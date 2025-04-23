Aug 22 | 10:30am – 2pm | Marriott Irvine Spectrum
Celebrating Leadership, Innovation & Impact in Orange County
The Orange County Executive Forum & Leadership Awards brings together the region’s most influential C-suite executives, legal leaders, and entrepreneurs for an exclusive afternoon of meaningful connection and celebration.
Join us in the heart of OC for high-impact networking, a thought-provoking leadership panel, and an awards ceremony recognizing the leaders shaping the future of business.
We’re currently accepting nominations for the 2025 Orange County Executive Leadership Awards. Know a leader making an impact? Submit your nomination today—award categories listed below.
- Chief Financial Officer
- Chief Information or Technology Officer
- Chief Marketing Officer
- Chief People Officer or Human Resources Executive
- Founder – CLOSED
- In-house Counsel
- President or CEO – CLOSED
Stay Updated
Sign up for email updates here.
Event Details
Contact eventinfo@latimes.com
Sponsorships
Contact Helya Askari,
VP of Sales, helya.askari@latimes.com
Follow us
PLATINUM SPONSOR