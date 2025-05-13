Variety

Chief Operations & Marketing Officer

As chief operations and marketing officer of Variety, Dea Lawrence has played a pivotal role in transforming the 120-year-old brand into the leading global source of entertainment business news. With 25 years in the industry and 16 at Variety, she has driven record growth across digital, live events and branded content. In 2023-2024, Variety.com became the top entertainment news site with 28.7 million monthly unique visitors. Lawrence reimagined Variety’s events division, now producing over 120 events annually, including new initiatives like The Business of Broadway and Truth Seekers, as well as culturally impactful gatherings like the Indigenous Storytelling Breakfast and Hollywood & Antisemitism Summit. She launched Variety Confidential, a hit podcast, and led the Emmy-winning Variety Power of Women special. Previously holding leadership roles at AT&T and Gannett, Lawrence blends creative storytelling with strategic execution. She serves on the boards of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Hollywood in Pixels and Exceptional Minds.