(Etel Leit)

SignShine, Inc.

Founder

Dr. Etel Leit, founder of SignShine™, is a communication expert with 20 years of experience at the intersection of psychology, leadership and education. With a master’s in leadership from Pepperdine University, she established SignShine™ in Beverly Hills to help parents and children connect through nonverbal language. The company has since grown into a comprehensive communication hub serving families, couples, professionals and organizations. Dr. Leit is a bestselling author of four books, including UnAddicted to You and The Emotional Code, with a fifth book forthcoming from Priddy Books. A sought-after media expert, she has appeared on CNN, NBC, KTLA and Fox 11. She teaches at UCLA and UCI and develops communication programs for entities like the U.S. Air Force. A dedicated community advocate, she supports incarcerated women and leads a Mother’s Day initiative, providing essential support to pregnant homeless women in Downtown Los Angeles.

