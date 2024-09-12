Crypto.Com Arena is First Arena in U.S. to Install Green Indoor Air Purification & Monitoring Technology

Crypto.Com Arena in downtown Los Angeles – home of the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Kings, Los Angeles Sparks and the future home of the 2028 Olympic gymnastics events – is one of the greenest venues in the world. The world-class arena features indoor air purification and monitoring technology that will continue to make the building healthier and more sustainable.

AEG, the global sports and live entertainment company that owns Crypto.com Arena, first installed bi-polar ionization air purification and monitoring systems from AtmosAir Solutions in 2013 to assure the health and wellness of those who attend the over 220 events held annually in the facility, including NBA, WNBA and NHL games, concerts, family shows and the annual GRAMMY Awards.

“AtmosAir and Crypto.com Arena have a long history,” said Ignacio Guerra, senior vice president of operations & building engineering at Crypto.com Arena. “We wanted to make sure that we had the latest and greatest technology. In 2013, we installed the system and it’s a bi-polar ionization system that augments our existing HVAC systems and through the efforts of our team here, we’ve really used it to our advantage to make sure we do have the cleanest air in the arena world.”

The addition of this air quality technology reinforces AEG’s commitment to providing a clean, safe and sustainable experience for every guest, player, artist and event in the building. It’s one of the many initiatives taken by AEG to ensure Crypto.com Arena remains the Gold Standard of sustainability as the facility celebrates its 25th Anniversary this fall.

Crypto.com Arena has installed AtmosAir Solutions’s bi-polar ionization air purification technology in the air handlers throughout the arena and office tower, along with AtmosAir AtmosSmart air monitors in the return HVAC plenums that monitor and record air quality 24/7 and provide the arena operations staff with reports every hour on the arena’s indoor air quality status.

“We are thrilled to highlight our longstanding relationship with AEG and Crypto.com Arena to continue to provide a cleaner and healthier sustainable indoor environment for attendees, employees, players and entertainers,” said Steve Levine, AtmosAir’s CEO. “As the first arena to ever install our BPI and monitoring technology over a decade ago, we see this as a model for sports and entertainment venues across the globe.”

AtmosAir Solution’s 440 bi-polar ionization (BPI) tubes, added to the arena’s HVAC system, emit ions into the air that seek, attack and neutralize airborne contaminants, including germs and viruses, while making the area more sustainable by reducing energy demands.

“In the beginning, you’re always a little skeptical with technology, but we worked vigorously with the AtmosAir team, and we were able to prove that the system effectively cleaned our air and made our environment a lot better and safer,” said Grant Higgins, senior director of building engineering at Crypto.com Arena.

In 2023, Crypto.com Arena was awarded a WELL Health Safety Rating by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for driving market transformation toward healthy buildings, organizations and communities.