Law Firm Michelman & Robinson Names Lara Shortz as Los Angeles Office Managing Partner

Michelman & Robinson, LLP (M&R ) announced the elevation of Lara Shortz to the position of Los Angeles Office Managing Partner (OMP). Shortz’s ascension into this leadership role will enhance the firm’s influence and reputation across the city.

As OMP, Shortz will concentrate on executing M&R’s strategic growth initiatives, fostering a dynamic workplace culture, engaging with the Los Angeles business community and collaborating with the firm’s leadership to further the L.A office’s expansion. She will also continue her pivotal roles in recruitment and diversity initiatives, ensuring that M&R remains an attractive destination for top-tier legal talent.

Shortz has demonstrated unwavering dedication and remarkable leadership at M&R. Starting as an associate, she ascended through the ranks, later becoming a partner, the firm’s recruiting partner, its Labor & Employment Practice Group leader and Employment Advice, Counsel & Executive Disputes chair.

“Lara’s elevation to OMP is a natural extension of her leadership and commitment to our firm,” said Sanford Michelman, M&R’s co-founder and chairman. “Her exceptional work — from leading our employment law practice to spearheading our recruitment efforts — has set her apart. Lara has earned the respect of both her colleagues and clients alike, and I am confident that she will thrive in this new role and strengthen our presence even more in L.A.”

Shortz’s appointment is a key component of M&R’s comprehensive three-year business plan that includes development, branding, team cohesion, succession planning and firmwide growth. Shortz’s leadership will be instrumental in driving these initiatives and cementing M&R’s status as a leader in the legal sector.

“I am honored and excited to assume this role at such a transformative time for M&R,” said Shortz.

“Working alongside the most talented professionals in Los Angeles has been a privilege. I am excited to further M&R’s growth and vision in L.A. and expand our alliances and partnerships within the community at-large.”

Shortz has been honored as one of Los Angeles’ most influential women attorneys by the Los Angeles Business Journal. She advises management on complex employment law matters, high-stakes litigation and strategic workforce planning. Her clientele includes prominent companies and senior executives across diverse industries, most notably in the hospitality space.