Banc of California Hires Ken McMullen as Executive Vice President and Treasurer

Banc of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC), announced today that Ken McMullen has joined the company as Executive Vice President and treasurer. He is a member of the Senior Management Committee and reports directly to Joe Kauder, Banc of California’s CFO.

Joe Kauder, CFO of Banc of California, will oversee Ken McMullan.

McMullen oversees all aspects of the bank’s corporate treasury function, including oversight of its corporate investment portfolio. His treasury responsibilities include supervision of the bank’s balance sheet, development of funding and capital strategies, and management of interest rate risk and liquidity.

“Banc of California continues to be a destination for top talent,” said Jared Wolff, CEO of Banc of California. “As we continue to grow, we are attracting experienced professionals who are inspired by our culture and the opportunity to build a valuable franchise for the long term.”

McMullen has more than three decades of financial services experience. He was the treasurer for the combined U.S. operations of BNP Paribas USA, Inc., where he created and led the bank’s combined treasury unit to support the retail bank, the broker-dealer unit, and the U.S. branch functions and strategy. McMullen implemented a continuous improvement program to ensure compliance with regulations, supervisory expectations and best practices in all facets of management. In addition, McMullen previously served as Executive Vice President and treasurer of Bank of the West, which was acquired by BNP Paribas.

Most recently, after more than a decade at BNP Paribas, McMullen served as treasurer at Varo Bank, the nation’s first fully digital bank. Earlier in his career, McMullen served in various roles at Washington Mutual Bank for more than a decade before joining Bank of the West.

“We are so pleased to have a seasoned professional like Ken join our team as treasurer,” said Kauder. “His experience and leadership at a much larger institution will complement and enhance our outstanding treasury team.”

