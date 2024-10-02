Konnect Agency Announces New Downtown Los Angeles HQ

Konnect Agency, a full-service brand marketing agency, has announced the relocation of its Los Angeles office to the historic, local landmark of the Pacific Mutual Building in Downtown Los Angeles. The new, expansive agency headquarters, situated at 523 W. 6th Street, heralds a new chapter of growth and innovation. The L.A. HQ joins the agency’s coast-to-coast representation, including offices in New York, Denver and Oklahoma City with additional team members across 12 states nationwide.

The new office space provides a larger footprint for the growing agency in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and is designed to foster creativity and collaboration. This strategic expansion underscores Konnect Agency’s dedication to enhancing service offerings and driving success across its diverse practice areas, including digital marketing, public relations and influencer marketing.

Aligning with this relocation and a new chapter of agency growth, Konnect Agency has also welcomed four senior leaders to the team: chief operating officer Kristina Fair; senior vice president Libby Bollig; senior digital content director Bernell Edwards; and associate brand director Megan Busch. Fair joins Konnect, bringing over 18 years of operational and cross-channel marketing experience, having worked at eBay, Experian and most recently in Women’s Health - responsible for developing revenue-driving strategies across data-driven marketing.

Bollig’s arrival strengthens Konnect’s food and beverage arm with PR and marketing experience working with companies including Starbucks, Mars Wrigley Confectionery, ALDI and more. Finally, joining Konnect’s digital and public relations arms respectively, Edwards and Busch’s contributions are set to strengthen strategy and client account management agency-wide.

“I am honored to join the creative and strategic minds of the Konnect Agency team,” said Fair. “Our people set the agency apart as a team of dynamic strategists, creators and amplifiers who thrive on solving big challenges and delivering unmatched results for our clients.”

The strategic expansion across account leadership is poised to further the agency’s capabilities and strengths across marketing verticals as Konnect continues to provide best-in-class service to household names in the world of food and beverage, lifestyle and franchise brands.

“With our move to a larger office space at the historic PacMutual Building and the addition of highly talented new team members, Konnect Agency is stepping into a new chapter as we celebrate our 15th anniversary with a strategic growth mindset towards the future,” said Sabina Gault, founder and CEO of Konnect Agency. “We are thrilled to welcome a new space and team members to usher in a new era for the agency as we seek to continue to diversify our services and expand our capabilities to best serve our roster of clients.”