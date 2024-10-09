Long Beach Economic Partnership Announces the Annual Economic Forum

Bringing together over 300 civic and business leaders, the Economic Forum will highlight Long Beach’s global impact from international trade and the future 2028 Olympic Games

The Long Beach Economic Partnership (LBEP), in partnership with the City of Long Beach Economic Development and California State University Long Beach Office of Economic Research, has announced the Annual Economic Forum: Growing Long Beach Impact on the World 2024 on Thursday, October 24, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon. The event will be held at a new venue, 440 Elm Event Space, 440 Elm Ave. in Long Beach.

Attracting over 300 civic and business leaders, the Economic Forum provides one-of-a-kind economic data on the Long Beach region and highlights fundamental and emerging industry sectors. This year’s forum will focus on the global impact Long Beach is making from international trade, plus the future 2028 Olympic Games. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson will present an update on the city’s economic initiatives, many in collaboration with LBEP.

The keynote speaker is LaTanya Sheffield, a former Olympian and American record holder. Sheffield is in her 13th season at Long Beach State and her third as the head men’s and women’s track coach. Sheffield served as head women’s coach for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In addition to her head coaching responsibilities, she worked with Team USA’s sprinters and hurdlers at the Paris Games. Team USA won seven gold medals, five silvers and four bronze during the meet.

“This year, Long Beach has seen an increase in its global brand visibility as the city prepares to host several Olympic Games in 2028,” noted LBEP president / CEO Leah Goold-Haws. “In 2024, Long Beach has hosted many events and activities that included an international audience. From the Inaugural Site Selectors Conference to the 49th Grand Prix Long Beach, followed by the 98th World Trade Week Breakfast held for the first time in Long Beach leading up to Select L.A., the foreign direct investment conference in partnership with World Trade Center Los Angeles and World Trade Center Long Beach, LBEP is proud to be a proactive partner in the promotion of our city as we work to bring new business and economic opportunities to Long Beach.”

“There has been considerable uncertainty about the direction of the economy in recent months, but there is no recession in sight as we head into 2025,” said Robert Kleinhenz, director of the CSULB Office of Economic Research. “Spurred in part by the Fed’s rate cuts, the U.S. economy is expected to grow at or above trend next year even as the inflation rate edges down. Growth at the national level will support solid economic fundamentals in Long Beach. Most industries will see job gains, led by healthcare, leisure and hospitality – two of the city’s largest industries – and logistics. Lower interest rates should provide a much-needed lift to housing and other interest-sensitive segments of the economy.”