Ali Razavi Contributes $25,000 to Support Competition Teams at Chapman University Fowler School of Law

Ali Razavi, Chapman University Fowler School of Law alumnus and founder of Razavi Law Group, has pledged $25,000 to support competition teams at his alma mater. As a former member of Fowler Law’s Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) team, Razavi credits his time on the team as a pivotal moment in his legal career.

“I owe much of my success to the experience I gained as part of the ADR team at Fowler Law,” Razavi reflected. “Not only did the program give me invaluable skills but it also helped me land one of my first jobs in the legal field.”

During his time at Chapman, Razavi excelled in various competitions, including placing among the top 10 teams at the 15th Annual Student Environmental Negotiation Competition and competing in an international negotiation event in London, where his team was a finalist.

“One of my most cherished memories is being selected by Fowler Law to compete internationally in London. That experience boosted my confidence and helped shape my future in law,” Razavi shared.

In an effort to give back, Razavi’s donation will help fund future competition teams, which provide students with essential real-world experience in legal practice. These competitions allow students to hone critical skills in client counseling, negotiation and dispute resolution, preparing them for the challenges they will face as practicing attorneys.

“Law school teaches students to grasp legal theory and apply it to cases,” Razavi explained. “But what competitions do is teach them the human side of the profession - the ability to connect with and understand clients, which is often missing from classroom learning.”

Fowler Law’s competition teams are renowned for their success, consistently outperforming top-ranked programs nationwide. The skills acquired through these competitions extend beyond the classroom, directly impacting students’ future careers.

John Bishop, a visiting professor and faculty advisor to the competition teams, noted the lasting effect of these experiences, “Our students apply the skills they develop in competition directly to their work with real clients, making it one of the most transformative aspects of their education at Fowler Law.”

Under the guidance of long-serving faculty member Nancy Schultz, who established and nurtured the competition program for nearly three decades, Fowler Law has steadily climbed in national rankings. This year, the school’s bar passage rate and career placement success have propelled it up the U.S. News & World Report rankings to No. 108.

Razavi, inspired by Fowler Law’s rise in prominence, hopes his contribution will inspire future students to take advantage of these transformative opportunities.

“Chapman is more than just a school – it’s a community that shaped my career and provided a network that continues to support me,” Razavi concluded. “I want to ensure that future students have the same opportunities and that they continue to pay it forward.”