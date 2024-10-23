Crypto.com Arena Completes Phase Three of a Nine-Figure Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Project

Crypto.com Arena, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this month, has completed phase three of its nine-figure, multi-million-dollar renovation project.

These renovations are designed to ensure that the arena’s rich history as the epicenter of sports and live events in Los Angeles will continue well into the future with the city and the L.A. LIVE campus set to host programming tied to some of the biggest and highest profile sporting events over the next decade. Crypto.com Arena has been selected to host the 2025 GRAMMY Awards (the 22nd time the arena has hosted music’s biggest night) and the 2027 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regional, along with the men’s and women’s gymnastics competitions for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Additionally, the L.A. LIVE campus also started a renovation project in September that will seamlessly connect the city’s premier outdoor gathering space at Peacock Place with the iconic arena. The renovation will also include two new state-of-the-art electronic outdoor marquees featuring the latest in LED and video technology.

The arena’s new offerings include refreshed Premium spaces, such as the Yaamava’ Club by San Manuel, and an expanded Lexus Club as well as the completely reimagined indoor-outdoor City View Terrace where every guest can eat, drink and socialize while overlooking the expansive downtown Los Angeles skyline to the north and the arena bowl just below to the south. City View Terrace also serves as home to one of the arena’s newest food and beverage partners, fuku spicy fried chicken, a concept created by chef and TV host David Chang. All Crypto.com Arena Premium suites will also feature soundbar products provided by JBL.

This season, Crypto.com Arena is also welcoming Evolv Technology as the official security screening technology partner. Evolv, a leader in AI-based security technology, is enhancing fan safety with the rollout of its Evolv Express screening system to all entrances. This cutting-edge technology allows fans to move through security checkpoints more quickly and efficiently, differentiating between potential threats and most everyday metal items, such as cell phones and keys. By streamlining entry, Evolv is designed to help fans spend less time waiting in line.

Crypto.com Arena also continues to put sustainability at the forefront and is reducing its single-use plastic consumption through a partnership with r.World. In September, it became the first arena in Southern California to introduce a full-time reusable cup program when it teamed up with hospitality partner Levy to replace all single-use plastic cups in its food and beverage destinations with reusable r.Cups. The new program follows a successful pilot with r.Cup that allowed the arena to divert 23,418 single-use cups during two Depeche Mode shows in 2023.

“As we commemorate 25 years of Crypto.com Arena, we’re filled with pride for all the unforgettable moments that have taken place here but even more excited for what’s to come. This milestone is a celebration of not only our past but the incredible future we’re building,” said Lee Zeidman, president, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “With innovations in technology, fan engagement and sustainability, we’re gearing up to host world-class events like the GRAMMY Awards in 2025, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Regional in 2027, men’s and women’s gymnastics at the 2028 Olympic Games and more. We can’t wait to continue raising the bar and creating even more unforgettable experiences for fans in the years ahead.”