Amazon.com Acquires Warehouse Property in Lancaster

Retailer Amazon.com acquired a 1.26 million-square-foot build-to-suit warehouse property in Lancaster for $26.7 million, or $371,000 per acre. The site is located adjacent to the 14 freeway on the southwest corner of the intersection with West Avenue G.

The total property area is nearly 3 million square feet and includes space for 732 cars and 365 trailer parking spots and is expected to have 40-foot clear heights. In addition to the freeway access, it’s located near General William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster. The airfield is owned by Los Angeles County and can handle larger jets; it’s home to the U.S. Department of Forestry’s local air tanker base.

The property was marketed by Dan Foye and Richard John of Daum Commercial Real Estate Services.