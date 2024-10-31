Lenovo’s Collaboration with Cisco Bears Tech Solutions Fruit for Businesses

Lenovo and Cisco have just debuted the latest innovations from their strategic partnership announced in May. As described in a press release issued by Lenovo, the two companies, at the Cisco Partner Summit 2024, unveiled offerings to simplify work environments, optimize enterprise infrastructure and clear the path to enterprise AI through leveraging aspects of Cisco’s Collaboration Devices, networking and security.

Among the solutions announced were Truscale Meeting Room as a Service (TS MRaaS), TruScale WorkSmart, Factory and Rack Integrated solutions, ThinkAgile HCI hybrid cloud and SAP HANA solutions with Cisco networking integration. Each solution aims to simplify IT to enhance user outcomes and help organizations operate more efficiently.

“Our partnership with Cisco is a testament to delivering customer-centric innovation. These new solutions represent our joint commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital and AI landscape,” said Brian Connors, worldwide VP & GM, Enterprise and SMB Segment & AI, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Lenovo.

“Cisco and Lenovo’s strategic collaboration allows us to bring the power of our portfolios together to create solutions for our customers’ most complex problems. Whether accelerating hybrid and flexible work strategies or preparing their infrastructure for AI, our customers can trust Cisco and Lenovo to deliver simplified, fully supported and future-proofed solutions,” said Shannon Leininger, VP of global partner sales, Cisco.

TruScale Meeting Room as a Service (TS MRaaS) is a fully managed solution designed to transform collaboration spaces with Cisco’s suite of Collaboration Devices and Lenovo’s end-to-end support and monitoring services.

TruScale MRaaS simplifies the complexity of modernizing meeting rooms by offering a scalable, single-point solution for better employee experience from interoperability for streamlined user interface to consistent and equitable experience for all users.

Lenovo’s managed services expertise, paired with Cisco’s advanced collaboration technology, positions TruScale MRaaS as an all-in-one solution for enterprises aiming to transform employee interaction and collaboration in today’s evolving work environment.

The TruScale WorkSmart solution integrates Lenovo’s Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) with Cisco’s protected networking, collaboration and security portfolio to deliver a unified, efficient hybrid work environment. This solution meets the growing demand for personalized hybrid work environments with enhanced security.

Leveraging the global technology leadership of both Lenovo and Cisco, the collaboration is designed to provide an ideal hybrid work solution, encompassing networks, hardware, software and managed services, all while eliminating the complexity of dealing with multiple vendors. As the world’s largest PC provider, Lenovo brings deep expertise in understanding and addressing the critical need for workforce productivity.

Lenovo now integrates Cisco networking components into its Factory and Rack Integration solutions with fully integrated compute, storage and networking, simplifying deployment and minimizing operational complexity. This enhanced offering creates new revenue streams and value-added service opportunities, while providing customers with easier solution management through a single contract for all hardware deployments.

Enterprises can now order pre-integrated, tested solutions with Cisco’s Nexus 9300 series switches and Nexus Dashboard, included with Lenovo’s data center infrastructure. This comprehensive factory rack integration speeds up deployment, enhances reliability and simplifies management, providing a fully engineered and interoperable solution that delivers optimal performance for AI and enterprise workloads.

The Lenovo Factory and Rack integration of Cisco networking solutions, ThinkAgile HCI Hybrid Cloud Solutions and SAP HANA Solutions with Cisco networking are available in select markets, including the United States, Brazil, Germany, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

