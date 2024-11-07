Blackstone Real Estate to Take Retail Opportunity Investments Private for $4 Billion

Blackstone and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. announced via a press release this week that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Blackstone Real Estate Partners X will acquire all outstanding common shares of ROIC for $17.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $4 billion, including outstanding debt.

ROIC’s portfolio consists of 93 high-quality, grocery-anchored retail properties totaling 10.5 million square feet concentrated in Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Portland.

The purchase price represents a premium of 34% to ROIC’s closing share price on July 29, 2024, the last trading day prior to news reports of a potential sale.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with Blackstone, as it will provide significant and certain value to our stakeholders,” said Stuart A. Tanz, president and chief executive officer of ROIC. “This transaction represents the culmination of the steadfast commitment and extraordinary dedication of our talented team and their tireless efforts over the past 15 years. We are confident that Blackstone will position ROIC’s portfolio for continued growth and success.”

Jacob Werner, co-head of Americas acquisitions at Blackstone Real Estate, said, “This transaction reflects our strong conviction in necessity-based, grocery-anchored shopping centers in densely populated geographies. The sector is experiencing accelerating fundamentals, benefiting from nearly a decade of virtually no new construction, while demand for brick-and-mortar grocery stores, restaurants, fitness and other lifestyle retailers remains healthy. We are pleased to be acquiring ROIC, which owns a unique collection of high-quality assets in some of the most desirable West Coast markets.”

The transaction has been approved by ROIC’s board of directors and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the company’s common stockholders.

J.P. Morgan acted as ROIC’s exclusive financial advisor. Clifford Chance US LLP served as ROIC’s legal counsel. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Newmark and Eastdil Secured acted as Blackstone’s financial advisors. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as Blackstone’s legal counsel.

Information for this story was sourced from BusinessWire.