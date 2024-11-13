Seiko Launches New Global ‘Meaning of Time’ Campaign 

Seiko Group Corporation has launched a new promotional campaign as part of its efforts to redefine its brand globally. The company released its new short film, THE GIFT OF TIME , inviting international audiences to consider their relationship with time.

Seiko’s goal is to use this cinematic experience to align its luxury products with Japan’s cultural values and artistry, solidifying its role as a global ambassador of Japanese heritage.

THE GIFT OF TIME is a short film that brings together Japanese creators focused on offering viewers a reflection on how time has shaped their lives. Intertwined with multiple facets of Japan’s cultural heritage, the film presents a deep dive into what time can mean for art and luxury. It features insights from Japanese cultural icons across multiple crafts and art forms.

At the core of the film’s concept lies the idea that time is “a gift from nature.” The film offers up visuals focusing on various crafts and art, including architecture, visual art, and music, with commentary from creators in each field.

Throughout the film, each creator shares their relationship with time, discussing how it informs their artistic endeavors and philosophical outlooks. To incorporate these abstract ideas into the film’s visuals, the filmmakers set it against iconic Japanese locations with specific ties to each creator.

The creators share their unique perspectives on the relationship between time and creativity. The documentary style film showcases each artist and their reflections on how time impacts their artistic vision and daily life.

Seiko’s marketing strategy through THE GIFT OF TIME aims to expand its influence by introducing Japanese cultural values on an international platform. By distributing the film globally, Seiko’s hope is to reinforce its identity as a brand deeply connected to Japan’s artistic and luxury heritage, allowing audiences worldwide to experience the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship through a new cultural lens.

Seiko stated in a press release that it hopes this project will increase worldwide appreciation of Japan’s unique incorporation of nature and time into its craftsmanship.

The company’s roots date back to 1881, when its founder, Kintaro Hattori, established his store to retail and repair timepieces. The shop later went on to achieve success in the manufacturing of pocket watches. In 1913, anticipating a shift from pocket watches, the company launched Japan’s first wristwatch, the Laurel. The company continued to grow and established international trust through the meticulous craftsmanship it provided.

By using THE GIFT OF TIME as a brand vehicle, Seiko aims to encourage viewers to embrace time as “a luxurious, nurturing element of life – whether spent among loved ones, in nature or in the pursuit of art.”