Faraday Future Names Dr. Lei Gu President of FX Global EV R&D Center

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FF), a California-based electric vehicle company, announced that Dr. Lei Gu, a pioneering figure in China’s automotive industry and an expert in vehicle development and safety technology, will join FF as president of FX Global EV Research and Development (R&D) Center and vehicle line executive (VLE) for the FX 6.

Dr. Gu will focus his efforts on the overall EV R&D, which includes powertrain, body, chassis, interior and exterior, and thermal management, etc. Together, the IAI (Internet, Autonomous Driving, Intelligence) R&D team and the EV R&D team collaborate closely on delivering solutions that redefine the overall EV experience.

Dr. Gu joins FF with over two decades of experience in automotive R&D and management, having held prominent roles in domestic, Chinese and other international corporations. FF intends to leverage his experience with mobilizing global resources and talent to progress FF’s business strategies for the FX brand and enhance the company’s product strength.

At Ford Motor Company, Dr. Gu focused on the research and experimental management of vehicle structure safety and passenger protection systems. His leadership in optimization and reliability earned him a reputation as a leader in automotive collision safety.

In China, Dr. Gu held key roles such as president of the Automobile Engineering Research Institute at Chery Automobile, vice president and chief technology officer of BAIC Motor, and president of the Global Engineering and Research Institute at BAIC Group, where he was instrumental in the development and acquisition of core automotive technologies. He received his PhD from Northwestern University at Evanston, Illinois.

“We are confident that Dr. Gu’s arrival will significantly elevate both FF and FX’s product development in our target markets,” said Matthias Aydt, global CEO of FF. “His leadership will be pivotal in building a team that integrates class-leading products, global talents, innovative technology, and manufacturing, propelling FF and FX towards a leadership position in the EV market.”