Is Mushroom Coffee the Next Big Thing?

While mushroom coffee is a relatively new entry in the functional food category, it is rapidly growing worldwide.

The global mushroom coffee market size was estimated at $2.71 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for mushroom coffee has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, with numerous factors contributing to this growing interest, according to a report published by Grand View Research. Another report from OpenPR predicts that the market will expand to $4.627 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

One reason for the growing demand for mushroom coffee is the increasing interest in natural and holistic health remedies. Many people are turning to natural supplements and foods to support their health and wellness, and mushrooms have long been used in traditional medicine for their reputed health benefits. In fact, mushroom supplements are among the fastest growing supplements in the health and fitness industry according to a recent article in the La Crosse Tribune.

For centuries, mushroom drinks have been used in traditional Chinese medicine for their potential to reduce stress, support energy levels and even slow the aging process. Mushroom coffee offers a combination of coffee and medicinal mushrooms, creating a blend that not only tastes great but also offers the health benefits of coffee without the usual negative side effects.

One contender who is seeing success at retail is UpCup Koffee, a competitively priced functional food product that many people believe exemplifies its slogan, “More Life In Every Cup.” A 30-serving bag is $39.99 and a nine-cup “sample bag” is $11.99. The company’s novelist/founder GC Brown has been named as the official UpCup Koffee spokesperson alongside Jazz Weaver, an influencer, who has been selected to serve as the “face of the brand.” In this role, she’ll produce, voice and star in UpCup Koffee’s social media content.

“With UpCup Koffee, I get to bring my brand – my edge and energy – to the company while promoting the most incredible functional mushroom coffee around. The health benefits and taste are unbeatable. I’m so lucky to be a part of this team, and it’s my mission to get the whole world upcupping,” said Weaver.