Founder/CEO

Stanton & Company

Amy Stanton is an award-winning CEO, author, and the founder of Stanton & Company (S&Co), a marketing and public relations firm based out of Los Angeles. With a background in traditional marketing, she has a unique perspective on the women’s landscape, the role of femininity in personal and professional lives, and the impact that unleashing true feminine power can have on happiness. Stanton founded S&Co with a passion for promoting and building positive female role models and messaging for women.