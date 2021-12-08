Executive Producer, VALORANT

RIOT GAMES

Anna Donlon is the executive producer of the character-based tactical shooter video game, “Valorant,” developed and published by Riot Games. Leading a team of veteran game developers, including 150+ engineers, coders, artists and publishers, Donlon steers the direction and production of the recently launched competitive PC shooter. Earlier in her career, she honed her expertise in the gaming industry at the renowned FPS studio, Treyarch, working as a senior producer on AAA titles.