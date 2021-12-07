CEO/Co-Founder

Lil’ Libros

Ariana Stein grew up in southeast Los Angeles in a family of seven. She was the first to graduate from high school and college, and began working in the corporate world of retail facilities management. After years of climbing the ladder, Stein decided to pursue something different and partnered with her close friend to create bilingual children’s books. Amazed with the initial success, she decided to pursue this full time and today Lil’ Libros is one of the top-selling bilingual children’s book publishers.