Barbara Armendariz is president and founder of SharpLine Commercial Partners, a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm. Armendariz is one of very few minority women in the commercial real estate industry that has started her own brokerage firm. She runs offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and most recently Las Vegas. Her career in real estate spans more than 17 years. In addition to serving her retail clients, she is responsible for leadership and implementation of initiatives to better serve all of SharpLine’s clients.