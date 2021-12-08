Co-CEO, C-Sweet

Senior Program Manager & Senior IT Business Partner, Boeing

Beth Hilbing is the Co-CEO for C-Sweet for executive women. C-Sweet is a national organization dedicated to women working with each other at the highest levels. Women prospering in the workforce, succeeding as entrepreneurs, and promoting women’s economic empowerment is the organization’s mission. With a focus on Fortune 1000, middle-market, and fast growth companies, C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement.