Senior Vice President & Group Head of Capital Markets

City National Bank

Brandy Han is Senior Vice President and Group Head of Capital Markets at City National Bank. In this role, she’s responsible for four areas of the Specialty Banking division that support the entire bank: foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, international banking and trade finance, and syndications. She is based in City National’s Los Angeles headquarters and has been with the bank for 11 years. Han moved to Los Angeles in 2010 to create City National Bank’s syndications team.