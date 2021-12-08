Vice President of Marketing

MOUNTAIN MIKE’S PIZZA, LLC

Carol DeNembo is vice president of marketing for Mountain Mike’s Pizza, a leading family-style pizza chain. When the brand was acquired in 2017 and operations moved to Newport Beach, DeNembo wasa significant addition to the leadership team. Today she leads systemwide marketing initiatives, providing strategic direction as Mountain Mike’s continues to expand. In 2020, company sales exceeded $200 million, with DeNembo making strides to fuel and sustain the growth by modernizing the 40+ year legacy brand and its nearly 250 units.