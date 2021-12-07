Associate

Sanders Roberts LLP

Cynthia Y. Sun is a senior associate and practices in the areas of general liability, product liability, breach of warranty, breach of contract, consumer fraud, and general business litigation. Sun has represented a variety of clients, from individuals and small businesses to Fortune 500 companies and public entities. She focuses her primary practice on auto manufacturing litigation and general liability/insurance defense as well as being active in the Asian-American community. Sun isa member of the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the Asian community.