Chief Executive Officer

THE LENDING CORPORATION LLC

Born and raised in Oxford, England, Danijella Dragas earned a BS in Economics/International Trade and Banking from the prestigious University of London. Dragas was employed by Bear Stearns Investment Banking Firm for over 18 years, where her specialty was asset management and capital markets and investment banking. Her focus at the Lending Corporation has been on construction finance, asset repositioning, fintech and the blockchain market. In addition, she plays a key role on numerous prestigious commercial projects on an international level.