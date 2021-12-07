Markets President, Alignment Healthcare/CEO, Alignment Health Plan

Dawn Maroney’s deep health care career can be defined in one word: impact – both on the companies for which she works and the populations they serve. She serves dual roles as markets president of Alignment Healthcare and CEO of Alignment Health Plan. Her impact on Alignment helped create a consistent growth trajectory over the past seven years – a differentiator in an otherwise frenetic category – which no doubt played a role in the company going public earlier this year.