President/CEO

MAYOR’S FUND FOR LOS ANGELES

Deidre Lind is an award-winning philanthropic leader with effective, impact-driven results. Lind served as the founding president of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, which was created to build a diverse array of public/private partnerships focused on innovation and impact. Lind has built her career over two decades leading corporate responsibility and philanthropy programs, including serving for a decade as Mattel’s chief global social impact strategist where she launched the two-percent pre-tax profit annual commitment and delivered the company’s first global sustainability assessment.