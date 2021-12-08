Principal, Capital Inventures, Inc. and President, Amplify Professional Services, Inc.

C-Sweet

Dianne Gubin is Co-CEO of C-Sweet, which fosters executive-level professional networks for female colleagues in leadership positions to promote innovation and create new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business/career development. Members can connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing business and individual projects through C-Sweet’s digital events, live educational networking programs, intimate executive-level dinners, panels, keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and podcasts.