Emily Kane Miller is a social impact veteran who has built a career at the nexus of government, non-profits, business, and philanthropy. As the founder and CEO of Ethos Giving, a social impact services organization, Miller has built an innovative framework for charitable giving and community engagement that delivers for every constituent in the donor framework—from donors to non-profits to communities. She is dedicated to transforming and elevating the CSR paradigm in America, moving the field toward stewarding comprehensive, measurable strategies that catalyze lasting social change.