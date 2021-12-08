CEO/Founder

Surrogacy Concierge

Evie P. Jeang is the CEO and founder of Surrogacy Concierge. Her company represents intended parents throughout their fertility journey from matching with donors, reviewing agency agreements, screening surrogates, drafting gestational carrier agreements, establishing parent-child relationships, and ultimately hospital delivery. Surrogacy Concierge are the agents for the intended parents and act as the liaison between them and all other entities involved with the surrogacy process. Jeang has carved a niche in helping families navigate the intricate laws governing international surrogacy, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing.

