Finalist: Christine Deschaine

Senior Vice President

Kennedy Wilson Brokerage

With a prolific track record spanning nearly 30 years in commercial real estate brokerage, Christine Deschaine is senior vice president at Kennedy Wilson Brokerage, a division of Kennedy-Wilson Properties, Ltd., specializing in the leasing and sale of retail property. She has 30 years’ experience in tenant and landlord representation and has worked extensively in urban redevelopment with Los Angeles’ most prominent retail developers, including Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade, Montana Avenue, Downtown Burbank, Hollywood Boulevard, Marina del Rey, and Culver City.