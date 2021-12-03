Finalist: Heidi R. Roth

Executive Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer

Kilroy Realty Corporation

As the highest-ranking female employee within Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) having a 24-year tenure, Heidi Roth has carved a unique path to success while opening doors and inspiring other women to take up the banner of leadership within the real estate industry. Roth first joined KRC in 1997. In February 2019, she was promoted to the newly created position of EVP & chief administrative officer to focus on people development, process improvement and technology initiatives. She is responsible for information technology and human capital functions.