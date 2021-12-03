Finalist: Kavitha Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACHE

President/Chair, Prime Healthcare Foundation & Chief Medical Officer of Strategy

Prime Healthcare

Kavitha Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACHE, is president and chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity, and chief medical officer of strategy for Prime Healthcare, an award-winning health system with 45 hospitals in 14 states. Dr. Bhatia is also founding vice chair of the Board of the California University of Science and Medicine, one of the nation’s newest medical schools founded by Prime Healthcare Foundation. Dr. Bhatia earned her medical degree from the UCLA School of Medicine.