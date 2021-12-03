Finalist: Mardi Norman

President/CEO

Dynamic Systems, Inc.

Under Mardi Norman’s leadership, Dynamic Systems, Inc., a technology provider and systems integrator for mission critical IT solutions to the public sector, has grown to be a stable corporation with $200 million in annual revenue and a culture based on teamwork and exceeding customer’s needs. She also founded LOFT Academy, a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing customization not standardization, as the path to learning success. In addition, Norman has served on two partner advisory boards of Fortune 500 companies.