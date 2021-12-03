Finalist: Nicole McMackin

Chief Executive Officer

Irvine Technology Corporation

Nicole McMackin is the CEO of Irvine Technology Corporation, a national technology solutions and staffing firm based in Orange County. She is a partner in ITC, leading the company for the past 15 years. She is attributed to making Irvine Technology Corporation one of the most successful firms, not only in Orange County but in the United States. When McMackin took over ITC, the company had 15 employees locally and now boasts over 200. Nicole oversees all internal operations, brand development, strategic planning and implementation.