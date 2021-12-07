Gayane Kirakosyan
Director
FOCALPOINT PARTNERS, LLC
Gayane Kirakosyan has over 18 years of investment banking experience advising companies on debt and equity capital raises, mergers and acquisitions and financial restructurings/bankruptcies. Throughout her career, Kirakosyan has closed over $2.8 billion in transactions across a wide variety of industries and structures. She is currentlya director at FocalPoint Partners, a leading boutique investment bank headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Since its inception in 2002, FocalPoint has grown to become one of the larger middle market investment banks in the country.