Genevieve West is the first female vice president at Howard Building Corporation (HBC), a tenant improvement general contractor. West’s expertise, agility, and reliability have been instrumental not only in business development, but in the development of company culture, inclusion, and sustainability efforts. Amid the pandemic, she was responsible for the creation of HBC’s formal Diversity & Inclusion Program, a detailed outline of how the company currently supports underrepresented populations and a roadmap to improve efforts. West was also one of the initial supporters and founding members of the company’s Sustainability Committee.