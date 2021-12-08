CEO/Founder

THE RELAUNCH CO.

Hilary Howard DeCesare is an award-winning entrepreneur, Certified Neuro-Transformational Coach, CEO of The ReLaunch Co., featured speaker in Silicon Valley and conferences nationwide, as well as a relentless philanthropist. She’s made it her commitment to help women fire up possibilities mid-life, taking a time most try to bypass and instead turn it intoa time to focus on inspiring business ventures, have clarity in relationships, and instill how each woman is ultimately the creator of her purpose-aligned lifestyle and the life she lives.