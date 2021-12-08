President

JC & TM Filming Productions

Jackeline Cacho is considered to be the “Queen of Edutainment” in Spanish language programming nationwide, a successful author and internationally renowned speaker. Now, she is about to launch a new revolutionary financial literacy campaign - making financial secrets accessible to all Latino families in the United States. With the release of a highly-anticipated book and the successful weekly online program, “Jackeline Cacho Live,” she has been a beacon in the Hispanic community, providing informative content to guide the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.