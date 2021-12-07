Director, Talent & Culture

FAIRMONT SAN FRANCISCO

Jackie Dacanay joined Fairmont San Francisco 15 years ago as a coordinator in the Human Resources department. Within a short period of time, she has established herself as a resource to her department, her property, the region of the company and the community she’s worked in. Her energy, drive and resilience is contagious and she successfully delivers excellence in all of her engagements making her not only a mentor for many leaders within the region, but a role model within the community.