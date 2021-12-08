Founder

Curl Cult LLC

Celebrity hairstylist and founder of Hairroin Salon, Janine Jarman has worked with a wide range of celebrities. She also launched Curl Cult, a permanent texture styling service that includes a curl and texture supportive retail line for the professional beauty industry. Perm-obsessed Jarman has built a loyal following over the years for her unique approach to permanent texture, dubbing her “Perm Queen Janine.” Curl Cult has also partnered with Beauty Changes Lives to mentor the next generation of hairstylists.