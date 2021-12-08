Jennifer Jackson-Harris
Finance & Insurance Product Manager
Toyota Financial Services
Jennifer Jackson-Harris is a third-generation automotive professional who combined her love for the industry with her passion for education. Currently, she serves as the finance and insurance product manager for Toyota & Lexus Financial Services, managing the Los Angeles Metropolitan area. Her role serves as the portfolio product and solution expert for complex insurance products. In this role, Jackson-Harris works to covert complex information into formats compatible with adult learners.