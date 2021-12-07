CEO/Founder

Bevel

As the founder and CEO of Bevel, Jessica Schaefer is responsible for the communications and public relations strategies fora robust portfolio of clients, including leaders in fintech and venture capital. Having launched Bevel in 2017 to address an industry void, she serves as a bridge between clients and stakeholder communities, leveraging traditional mediums and breaking through new age media. Schaefer is known for her bold thinking and expansive network of fintech investors, entrepreneurs, CEOs, editors, reporters of top-tier media outlets, and more.