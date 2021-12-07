Owner/Partner

OHANA PET HOSPITAL

Being a veterinary practice owner, business consultant, and professional educator are the perfect combination of a love for animals, medicine, customer service, education, and business management. Jill Lim is an active partner in three veterinary start-ups. Her commitment to education is demonstrated in the development of an associate’s degree program in veterinary technology at Ventura College. She serves as a liaison with various rescue partners like the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation to serve the community.