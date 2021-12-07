Chief Financial Officer

NORMS RESTAURANTS

An accomplished female leader in corporate America, Judy Lewis is the chief financial officer for NORMS Restaurants, an iconic SoCal diner chain serving up homestyle hospitality since 1949, headquartered in Bellflower. Asa key member of NORMS’ executive team for the past four years, Lewis has used her 33 years of experience in the food service industry to help streamline and update several finance processes, as well as helping to guide the growing restaurant chain through the pandemic.