Shareholder

Buchalter

Kalley R. Aman is a shareholder and serves as one of Buchalter’s officers of the corporation as the senior vice president, chief legal officer, and assistant secretary. She is also a member of the firm’s Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Hospitality, Restaurant, Food and Beverage Practice groups. Aman specializes in employment litigation and counseling, commercial litigation, and complex and class actions. She represents employers in litigation involving claims of employment discrimination, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage and hour violations, unfair competition, defamation and misappropriation of trade secrets.