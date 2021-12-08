Senior Vice President & Multicultural Strategy Manager

City National Bank

Karen A. Clark serves as senior vice president and multicultural strategy manager at City National Bank. In this role, she is one of the key drivers of the bank’s commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). She works with internal partners from different departments across the bank to help solidify City National’s inclusion efforts, and manages initiatives through the bank’s 11 Colleague Resource Groups, such as the Women’s Network, LGBTQ+ Alliance, Black Colleague Alliance and Asian American Network.