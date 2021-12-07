CEO/Founder

GORILLA RX WELLNESS CO.

For Kika Keith, tackling the beast of reforming cannabis social equity in Los Angeles has been a long journey, one she never expected would last for as long as it has. Keith is founder of Life Development Group, co-founder of the Social Equity Owners and Workers Association (SEOWA), and nowa Social Equity cannabis retail license owner. By providing education on city cannabis laws to her community, and winning a successful lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, Keith and her team won 100 additional licenses.